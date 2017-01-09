BUFFALO, .N.Y.-- Crews are working to put out a two-alarm fire on the city's Lower West Side.

Officials say that it started around 5:00 Monday morning on the second floor of a home on Busti Avenue. About an hour later the flames had spread to a neighboring home.

No word yet on what caused the blaze or if anyone was hurt.

The fire did force crews to closed Virginia St. between Niagara St. and Efner St., blocking access to the 190 ramps. No word yet on when those roads will re-open.