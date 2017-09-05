WGRZ
Close

Two-alarm apartment fire in Cheektowaga

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Cheektowaga

WGRZ 12:53 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- Cheektowaga Fire are investigating the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire.

Firefighters were called to Genesee Street near Beach just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials had to shut down a portion of Genesee Street to put the fire out. 

Two people living in the apartment got out safely, as well as a dog. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories