Photo by Tim Wiley

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- Cheektowaga Fire are investigating the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire.

Firefighters were called to Genesee Street near Beach just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials had to shut down a portion of Genesee Street to put the fire out.

Two people living in the apartment got out safely, as well as a dog. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Photo by WGRZ

