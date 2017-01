WGRZ Photo of the 19th annual Kids Escaping Drugs SkiScape (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The 19th annual Kids Escaping Drugs event was held on Holimont Ski Resort in Ellicottville, Sunday.

Participants could ski or snowboard all day at Holimont for a minimum donation of $60.

All proceeds benefit Kids Escaping Drugs. Channel 2 is a proud sponsor.