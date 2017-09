Seismograph (Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Petrovich9)

BUFFALO, NY-- Did you feel the earth shake a bit Wednesday morning?

You didn't imagine it. There was a bit of a tremor in WNY.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 1.9 magnitude earthquake centered in Newfane, just before 7:30am. People as far away as Tonawanda reported feeling the quake.

