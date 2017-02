Russell Adams/Provided Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say they believe they've found the person behind a West Side killing last summer.

Russell Adams, 19, of Buffalo pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Tuesday in the killing of 29-year-old Myron Kemp, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Kemp was shot at Grant and Breckenridge streets last August.

(© 2017 WGRZ)