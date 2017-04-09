18-year-old drowns at Millennium Hotel

WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- Cheektowaga Police say an 18-year-old from Buffalo drowned Sunday evening in a pool at the Millennium Hotel.

Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief James Speyer said the young man was swimming with a group of people at the time. He received word of the incident around 7:30 p.m.

The young man was taken to the Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus, however Speyer said it's believed he had already died before he was pulled from the water.

The incident is still under investigation.

Cheektowaga Police and the Forks Fire Department responded.

