18 Homeless After Buffalo Apartment Fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Firefighters say it's amazing no one was hurt in an early-morning apartment fire.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in a multi-unit building on Bailey Avenue near Littell Avenue. There were heavy fire conditions when crews arrived at the scene.

Buffalo Fire says 18 people lived there - 16 adults and two children. None were hurt. Firefighters say it's unclear how many people were actually home at the time. Some people had already exited on their own before crews got there. Firefighters searched the building as a precaution to ensure no one was trapped inside and unaccounted for.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the front of the building, but fire marshals are still investigating what caused the fire.

They estimate damages to be $200,000 to the structure and $75,000 to the contents. Buffalo Fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield, Jr. said the front part of the building would be torn down immediately as a safety precaution.

