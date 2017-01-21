18 Homeless After Buffalo Apartment Arson

WGRZ Photo. Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield, Jr.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police say they have made an arrest in connection to an early-morning fire on Bailey Avenue near Littell Avenue.

The fire, which official say has been ruled an arson, caused 18 people who lived in the apartments to lose their homes and belongings.

Firefighters said it was amazing no one was hurt.

Police have not released the name of the person charged, but say the arrest was made with the help of State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms (ATF).

The fire happened just after 5 a.m. in a multi-unit building. There were heavy fire conditions when crews arrived at the scene.

Buffalo Fire said 18 people lived there -- 16 adults and two children. None were hurt. Firefighters say it's unclear how many people were actually home at the time. Some people had already exited on their own before crews got there. Firefighters searched the building as a precaution to ensure no one was trapped inside and unaccounted for.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the front of the building, but fire marshals are still investigating what caused the fire.

They estimate damages to be $200,000 to the structure and $75,000 to the contents. Buffalo Fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield, Jr. said the front part of the building would be torn down immediately as a safety precaution.

