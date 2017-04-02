17th Annual WNYMBA Bike Swap and Sale

Joe Crumlish, Executive Treasurer of the WNY Mountain Bike Association. WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With the weather finally warming up bringing Spring, outdoor activities are on the minds of many Western New Yorkers.

Sunday, GObike Buffalo and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus helped put on the Western New York Mountain Bike Association's 17th annual Bicycle Swap and Sale.

"It allows the community to bring their bikes in and we try to sell their bikes for them," explained Joe Crumlish, Executive Treasurer for the Western New York Mountain Bike Association. "If people have a used bike in the basement, they've not been using, they can bring that bike in and somebody else can buy that bike for a really fair price. Instead of going into a landfill or not being used, somebody is out riding that bike."

The event raises money to create and maintain trails around Western New York. It also aims to promote biking in the community.

"We're trying to get people into cycling whether it's mountain biking or road biking," Crumlish said. "We'd like to get them on a cycle, because every day you cycle is a happy day."

He also said the event aims to connect cyclists and help strengthen Buffalo's biking community.

May is National Biking Month, he added, and community biking events can be found by visiting the website: http://gobikebuffalo.org/

