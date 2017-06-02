17-year-old pleads guilty to bingo holdup

(Photo: KVUE)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A Buffalo 17-year-old faces seven years behind bars after she pleaded guilty Friday to holding up volunteers at a bingo game earlier this month, says the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

17-year-old Deandrea Franklin pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery for trying to rob the volunteers who were running the game, held May 6 at Cardinal O'Hara High School.

Franklin walked into the classroom where the game was going on and then pointed a handgun at five bingo volunteers, aged 63-71. Then she demanded money.

The volunteers tried to restrain Franklin, and she fought back violently, causing broken ribs in one volunteer and a bite wound in another. Eventually, the volunteers were able to subdue and disarm Franklin. They then held her until Town of Tonawanda Police arrived on scene.

Franklin will be sentenced on July 11 at 9:30 a.m.

