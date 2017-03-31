$16K raised for 2 accused of leaving 3 kids alone in mall

Eastview Mall (Photo: Democrat & Chronicle)

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) - An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $16,000 for a western New York couple charged with leaving their three young children alone in a mall while the parents worked in the shopping center.



Amy Gagliano, a mother of three children, told WHAM-TV in Rochester (http://bit.ly/2nHgSig ) that she started a GoFundMe page for the parents after reading media reports of the Rochester couple's arrest last weekend.



Police say the 39-year-old father and the 36-year-old mother left their kids - ages 1 month, 6 and 8 - unsupervised on a hallway bench for more than six hours while the parents worked at their maintenance jobs at the Eastview Mall in Victor.



Both parents were issued court-appearance tickets for endangering the welfare of a child.



Gagliano says the money will go straight to the family's daycare and everyday necessities.



© 2017 Associated Press