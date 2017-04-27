$16 Million Pledged to WNY For Opioid Epidemic

Money to Fight Opioid Epidemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A total of $16 million in earmarked state funding could expand both short-term and long-term addiction treatment programs in Western New York, according to an outline of the funding unveiled by lawmakers and health providers on Thursday.

The $16 million represents a slice of the $213 million in overall funding designated for the opioid epidemic in the latest state budget. The state's Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services will work with local providers and counties to determine how to spend the money, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said will allow for more flexibility.

"It was so essential we received this type of assistance," Poloncarz said, "because it's assistance we can use on the front lines to address these problems."

Although the specifics of the funding breakdown for Western New York are not yet available, state lawmakers from both parties said Thursday that a portion of it will help fund expanded treatment access, including treatment beds, inpatient and outpatient services and detox programs. State Senator Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo) said the $16 million is a start, but it will not be able to solve the epidemic alone.

"This is all part of the process. The fact of the matter is, $213 million is an unprecedented level of funding going toward this horrific epidemic," Kennedy said. "We need more. And we're going to continue to fight for more."

Erie County estimated Thursday that 135 people have already died of opioid overdoses through the first four months of 2017, although the majority of those deaths are still unconfirmed, pending toxicology results.

Horizon Health Services CEO Anne Constantino, who joined lawmakers at Thursday's news conference, pointed out that drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. And as many have pointed out over the past several years, the opioid epidemic may statistically be the most worst drug problem the country has ever seen.

Constantino said wait times can still be a barrier to treatment, but she said the problem is nowhere near what it was a few years ago.

She expects some of the $16 million to help expand residential treatment, medication-assisted treatment and crisis intervention, which could help people struggling with addiction get help immediately.

"So that people and their families can come in and get information about what's involved in treatment," Constantino said, "and then make an informed decision about the next step."

The $16 million for the Western New York region represents about 7.5 percent of the overall $213 million in statewide funding, which is perhaps not surprising based on population. However, Erie County estimates it has seen one of the largest increases in opioid overdose deaths in all of New York.

"You would always like to see more money," Poloncarz said. "But you do have finite resources, so when you get funds like this, you have to identify what are the needs of most concern. And that's what we're doing."

