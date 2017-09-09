15th annual Music is Art Festival

BUFFALO, NY — For the first time in its 15-year history, the Music is Art Festival moved from its usual digs at Delaware Park to a new location at Buffalo RiverWorks.

The free event highlights the artistic talents of individuals and groups from within the Western New York community.

The Festival is Buffalo’s most extensive exhibition of local art, dance, and music. The Festival draws over 20,000 throughout the day to be entertained by this multi-sensory event — part concert, part bazaar, street fair and art gallery.

