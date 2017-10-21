15th annual Column of Hope gala

BUFFALO, NY —The 15th annual Column of Hope's Working Toward a Day Without Pain Gala took place Saturday at the Downtown Hyatt.

The event raises money for desperately needed research and awareness for this rare disease.

"It is definitely a lot harder to raise awareness for something like this, that's lesser-known. But, you know, the Buffalo community has been amazing for the last 15 years. We have, you know, 2-300 people every year coming out to support us and helping us to raise enough funds to do this research," said Laura Kane-Punyon, co-founder of the Column of Hope.

