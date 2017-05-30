Car that struck woman and killed her two dogs rests against telephone pole on Allen Street. PHOTO: Deb Horton

BATAVIA, NY - Batavia Police are continuing to investigate an accident over the weekend, involving a speeding car and a suspected underage driver, which witnesses say left a woman and her son lucky to be alive.

The incident occurred on Allen Street at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Deb Horton, who lives one door down from the sight of the near tragedy, recalled hearing squealing tires and looking out her door to an alarming scene.

“I saw a woman with two dogs on their leashes, which flew up into the air as the car hit them , and then I saw her being hurled over the hood,” Horton told WGRZ-TV. “It was devastating, and then people started screaming out to call 911.”

According to Horton, the car careened around a corner and then came up on the sidewalk, hitting the woman, then a car parked in a driveway, before snapping off a telephone pole where it then came to rest.

“The woman was lying in a hedgerow about 40 feet away,” Horton said.

The victim, Kaila Tidd, 32, escaped the ordeal with scrapes and bruises.

“I’m very sore…Saturday was really terrifying,” she said.

Tidd, who is staying at her sister’s home while she recovers, recalled seeing the car coming at her but says it happened so fast there was no way to get out of its path.

“My first thought was I hope my son is not in the way ….after that I think I got knocked out and don’t remember much,” she said.

Her son, 8, fortunately was far enough ahead of her on the sidewalk that he was not hit.

Their two dogs, however, were killed.

Batavia police say the driver initially fled, but then returned to the scene. Because he is a juvenile, they would not release his name, only indicating that charges are pending and that he was released into the custody of his parents while the investigation continues.

However, police sources confirm the suspect driver is only 15, which means he was not even of age to possess a driver’s license.

“At age 15 you have no common sense…that was just ludicrous,” said Horton.

“The kid really needs to learn that it’s not okay to do this,” said Tidd. “And his parents need to learn that they have to have better control over their son.”



