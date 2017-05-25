$14M in funding heading to air base

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - $14 million dollars should be coming soon to the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, according to Congressman Chris Collins (R - Clarence).
The Air Force Reserve Command plans to set aside that money in its 2019 fiscal year construction budget.
The funding would be used to build a new fitness facility serving the 914th Airlift Wing and the Air National Guard 107th Airlift Wing.
