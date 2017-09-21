143 firearms received in Falls gun buyback event

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman and Niagara Falls Police received 136 firearms during the gun buyback event on Thursday in Niagara Falls.

The Attorney General’s Office accepted, with no questions asked, working and non-working unloaded weapons in exchange for compensation on site. The statewide gun buyback program pays $100 in gift cards for each assault weapon turned in, $75 per handgun, $50 per rifle or shotgun and $25 for any antique or non-working gun.

Since the gun buyback program began in 2013, it has now collected more than 1,400 firearms across New York State.



“Our neighborhoods are safer when unwanted firearms are removed from homes or taken off the street,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “This program provides New Yorkers with a safe and easy way to get rid of unwanted guns – part of our comprehensive approach to addressing the issue of gun violence.”



