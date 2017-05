Tamiyah Penn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for help looking for a 12-year-old who ran away from home.

Tamiyah Penn was last seen Wednesday in the Town of Lockport. She is described as black, 5'2, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about where Tamiyah Penn is, call sheriff's office dispatch at (716) 438-3393.

