Tiyasia Robinson

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

11-year-old Tiyasia Robinson is missing from an address on Guilford Street. She is 4 foot 11 inches tall, 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans, blue book bag and white and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

