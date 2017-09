(Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Niagara Falls Police say an 11-month-old child was hurt when the baby fell from a 2nd story window.

Police were called to a home on Walnut Avenue Wednesday morning.

The child was taken to Women and Children's Hospital, but is expected to be ok.

There's no word yet on how the baby was able to fall out of the window. Police are still investigating.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV