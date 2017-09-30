(Photo: Deluca, David)

STEP UP FOR DOWN SYNDROME WALK - BUFFALO, NY — An estimated 1,500 people came out to Coca-Cola Field to celebrate National Down Syndrome Month in October.

The 10th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk is organized every year by the Down Syndrome Parents Group of Western New York with a mission to educate, support and celebrate individuals and families with Down Syndrome.

"Basically, it's a big party," said Amy Monson, who's from the parents group. "We're here to celebrate our family members with down syndrome, and you know, we want everybody to know that down syndrome isn't a bad thing. It's being different, but there's nothing sad to be about it."

Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition in the U.S. — it impacts about one in every 700 babies.

