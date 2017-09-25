105th Military Police Co. to assist with hurricane relief

Downed power and utility lines continue to block roads more than a week after Hurricane Irma made landfall, on September 18, 2017 in the hills above Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Help is also on the way from New York to the U.S. Virgin Islands, which took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma, even before Maria came through.

National Guardsmen left from the Niagara Falls airbase Monday for St. Thomas to help out with security in what's going to be a long recovery there.

"In terms of our end, law enforcement side of things, they really don't have much right now so we'll do what we can to try to maintain status quo until they get on their feet again," says Spc. Jacob Staffieri, 105th Military Police Company.

"It's unfortunate, a lot if these people lost everything they have, so to be able to go down there and assist them and help any way we can, we're happy to do so," says SSGT. Eric Scheffer, 105th Military Police Company.

The guardsmen were actually supposed to already be down there... but had their departure delayed by hurricane Maria.

