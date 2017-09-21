1 hurt in accident involving ice cream truck

ALABAMA, NY-- The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident involving a box truck and ice cream truck.

The accident happened just before 7:30am Thursday on Route 77 in the Iroquois Wildlife Refuge.

According to deputies, the ice cream truck was headed north on Route 77 when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit the box truck.

The ice cream truck lost its load, spilling ice cream in the road.

The driver of the ice cream truck was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown, but he was conscious and alert.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver of the ice cream truck will be ticketed.

