UB hosts WNY Girls in Sports Event

BUFFALO, NY — The University at Buffalo played host to the WNY Girls in Sports Event on Saturday.

The event gives local girls from ages 9 to 12 a chance to try their hand at a variety of sports, like lacrosse, volleyball, yoga tennis softball and basketball.

The girls had the chance to meet Staci Wilson, who was a defender on the United States' Olympic gold medal-winning soccer team in 1996.

Mary Wilson, the widow of former Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr., founded the program and it is financially backed by the Ralph C Wilson Jr. Foundation.

