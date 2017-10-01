UB Downtown Gateway building closed due to leak

UB Gateway Building. (Photo: Google Earth)

BUFFALO, NY — A heating system water leak has forced the UB Downtown Gateway building on Goodell Street to close, according to the university.

The leak is affecting floors two through five. UB Facilities staff members have repaired the leak and are extracting water from the floors.

The building will be closed Monday. All employees should stay away until further notice and contact their supervisors.

