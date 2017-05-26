RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/17
PART 2: RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/17. In this video, the arresting officer is talking to Winter's father on the phone, and later reading Winter her Miranda rights before heading to the NCSO.
WGRZ 3:46 PM. EDT May 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Holiday weekend weather forecastMay 26, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
Buffalo Police search for missing elderly manMay 26, 2017, 5:08 a.m.
-
Trump's tax plan may also cut NY property-tax deductionsMay 26, 2017, 11:33 a.m.