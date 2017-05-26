RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/16

PART 2: RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/16. In this video, the arresting officer is talking to Winter's father on the phone, and later reading Winter her Miranda rights before heading to the NCSO.

WGRZ 4:39 PM. EDT May 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories