Local Students Raise Money for K-9s

Kids for K9s

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Students at St. Mary's School for the Deaf raised more than $2,400 for NFTA Transit Police K-9s, which will help buy dog vests and medical equipment.

Through the "Kids for K-9s" fundraiser, the students raised money by collecting loose change and then helped separate, count and roll the money.

"It teaches them the value of being a citizen and a member of the community in Western New York," athletic director Jim Carmody said. "And lots of different areas and groups give to us, so I think it's important for us to do it too."

Thanks to the donations, the NFTA's K-9s will now have ballistic vets when they accompany officers.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV