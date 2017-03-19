WGRZ
Close

Local Restaurant Week: March 20-26

One of the co-owners of Eckl's in Orchard Park stopped by to talk about some of their specials for Local Restaurant Week.

WGRZ 8:57 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

If you're trying to decide what to do for dinner this week, you can take a break from the kitchen and head out to one of 200 Western New York eateries participating in Local Restaurant Week.

Special offerings will be priced at $20.17, 30.17, and $40.17.

Local Restaurant Week runs March 20th thru the 26th.

It's one of the largest events of its kind in the country.  It places a focus on locally owned and operated restaurants.

Click here for a list of participating restaurants.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories