Local Leaders Vow to Stay Paris Accord Course

BUFFALO, NY - Following President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris Accord, local leaders are vowing to stay the course.

Both New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are saying the entities they govern will adhere to the principles of the multi-nation climate agreement.

They join a slew of others throughout the nation who have expressed disagreement with the President, who said he was with withdrawing the U.S. because the accord, entered into under the administration of President Barack Obama, was largely unfair to the United States.

“It’s a tremendous mistake,” said Cuomo regarding Mr. Trump’s decision. “So, we’re going to go a different way as the state of New York.”

Cuomo joined the Governors of Washington and California in announcing their states will follow the spirit of the Paris accord, not only in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, but also by investing billions more in so called renewable energy.

Poloncarz took action of his own by signing an executive order aimed at keeping Erie County’s government, at least, apace with the goals of Paris Accord.

His order basically instructs county departments to report by years end on how they can reduce the county's production and use of greenhouse gases over the next eight years and to update those energy plans on a yearly basis.

“We have a responsibility to protect our planet. If others will not do so nationally we will do so locally,” Poloncarz said.

It should be noted that Poloncarz's executive order only impacts the policies and procedures of the county government, and not any of the industries or businesses within the county, whose emissions are subject to state and federal regulations –none of which are being scaled back, according to the Trump administration, as a result of pulling out of the Paris Accord.

