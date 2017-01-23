Local aid imperiled by Cuomo's consolidation plan

In 2015, schools and local governments developed efficiency plans in order for homeowners to be eligible for property-tax rebate checks.
Cuomo said last week that those plans could be put to voters, as well as other efficiencies that are found through public meetings that the legislation would require.
Municipal leaders said they are already trimming expenses, and Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua, Ontario County, said Cuomo's ire is misplaced: The state should cut unfunded state mandates.
"I’m definitely not in support of extortion," Kolb said of Cuomo linking state aid to his initiative.
Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro said the state and local governments should be working cooperatively. He said almost all of county budget is to pay for state-mandated programs.
"Towns, villages and cities are partners in the delivery of services, and they don’t deserve to be beaten up or punished by the governor," Molinaro said.
Includes reporting by Albany Bureau staff writer Jon Campbell.
Gannett Albany
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs