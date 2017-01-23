Local aid imperiled by Cuomo's consolidation plan

The New York State Capitol in Albany (Photo: WGRZ file)

ALBANY -- If local governments want their $715 million in state aid this year, the state Legislature would have to approve Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to have municipalities consolidate services.

The line is tucked into Cuomo's state budget plan, linking the money to the governor's shared-services plan.

Cuomo wants the Legislature to approve his proposal that would require counties to find ways to cut costs and then present those cost-cutting plans to voters for approval in November.

"This initiative asks local governments to seek efficiencies and put a plan before their voters that helps lower property taxes," Cuomo budget spokesman Morris Peters said Monday.

"This shouldn’t be controversial in any way. The bill language simply assures that the voice of the voters is heard.”

In 2015, schools and local governments developed efficiency plans in order for homeowners to be eligible for property-tax rebate checks. Cuomo said last week that those plans could be put to voters, as well as other efficiencies that are found through public meetings that the legislation would require. Municipal leaders said they are already trimming expenses, and Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua, Ontario County, said Cuomo's ire is misplaced: The state should cut unfunded state mandates. "I’m definitely not in support of extortion," Kolb said of Cuomo linking state aid to his initiative. Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro said the state and local governments should be working cooperatively. He said almost all of county budget is to pay for state-mandated programs. "Towns, villages and cities are partners in the delivery of services, and they don’t deserve to be beaten up or punished by the governor," Molinaro said. Includes reporting by Albany Bureau staff writer Jon Campbell.

Gannett Albany