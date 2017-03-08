Lawmaker Wants Licenses For Undocumented

Queens Democrat Francisco Moya is the primary sponsor of a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants in New York to obtain a limits driver's license.

BUFFALO - "This is the right thing to do," says Assembly Member Francisco Moya.

The Queens Democrat has introduced a bill which would allow undocumented immigrants in New York state to get a limited driver's license.

Why now?

“I think that what we’re seeing right now at the national level with what is coming out of Washington, there is a lot of anti-immigrant movement taking place. It’s forcing states to take action,” says Moya.

Moya's bill would provide a limit license to undocumented immigrants who pass both the standard written and driver exams. And he says an estimates 150,000 would apply for the limited licenses.

This is not the first time New York has seen an effort to allow the undocumented to obtain licenses. Ten years ago, then-Governor Elliott Spitzer pitched the idea only to see it die in the more conservative, Republican-led State Senate.

Spokesman for Senate Leader John Flanagan, Scott Rief says Moya's bill "is not something we're focused on."

There is also no current Senate sponsor for the legislation.

“This is the right thing to do and hopefully that they can get beyond the politics and look at it for it merits and what we should be doing as a state," says Moya.

