Last Minute Holiday Shopping in Buffalo

Customers shop at TreeHouse Toy Store in Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With the final hours of holiday shopping upon us, it's not uncommon to see people scrambling for that last minute gift.

Gaetana Schueckler, owner of TreeHouse Toy Store comments, "We get the last minute rush where I think everyone all of a sudden realizes, 'Wow, Christmas is in 2 days, I've got to get my last minute shopping in.'"

Something that was noticeable Friday in Buffalo's Elmwood Village.

Activity could be summed up as 'controlled chaos' at the TreeHouse Toy Store. A familiar sight for many other merchants throughout this holiday season, one that seems busier than previous years.

Customers shop at Buffalo Fleece & Outerwear in Elmwood Village

"People don't want to come down and buy winter gear when it's not snowing." says Jim Rago, store manager at Buffalo Fleece & Outerwear. "This year we have snow on the ground, it's cold, the sidewalks are all shoveled, the parking is free right now."

Something also new to 2016.

On Friday, the City of Buffalo waived the fee for meters at street parking throughout the city, hoping to attract more people to buy local.

A parking meter on Elmwood Avenue

"It certainly helps lighten the load on individuals, let's them spend more money on the strip where we want them to," says Elwood Village Association Executive Director Tony Maggiotto

Schueckler adds, "Taking one less stressful thing away of not worrying about getting a parking ticket, it definitely adds, you know, a sense of relief for shoppers and store owners alike."

Something they hope will encourage shoppers to return again in the future.

Shoppers happy to save cost at parking meter Friday

"We depend on the neighborhood, we depend on the people coming from the suburbs and the city shopping with us and spending their money with us. Coming and spending the day down here," adds Rago.

Perhaps the answer to that last minute shopper, before the Christmas countdown strikes zero.

People walking down Elmwood Avenue Friday

