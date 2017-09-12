Several police agencies search for subject

(Photo: Kompos, Athan)

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. - Hamburg Police are looking for a person who fled from police during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Hamburg Police officers stopped a vehicle on Lake Shore Road near the Lackawanna city line just after 8pm.

Officers say one person exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area along the railroad tracks by the former Bethlehem Steel site.

Police have recovered at least one weapon from the scene.

In addition to Hamburg Police and K9, officers from Lackawanna, Blasdell, NFTA, Erie County Sheriff's Air One and New York State Police are assisted in the search.

Police have cleared the scene and have said there is no threat to the public.

