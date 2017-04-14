LAKE ONTARIO WATER LEVELS ARE VERY HIGH

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Prosecutors Try To Charge Dealers With Homicide
-
Maryvale Volleyball Coach Arrested
-
Race Relations In Buffalo
-
Guercio's seeks dialogue after charge of racism
-
Lake Ontario warning issued
-
Clinton and Smith Street accident
-
Fire Devastates Lancaster Barn
-
Two Charged With Murder, Robbery In NF
-
Sister Of Drowning Victim Speaks Out
-
ECMC Computers Slowly Coming Back Online
More Stories
-
Broadway Market: a year round attraction?Apr 14, 2017, 7:38 p.m.
-
Federal Judge John T. Curtin Passes Away at 95Apr 14, 2017, 4:14 p.m.
-
Fire destroys barn in NewsteadApr 14, 2017, 9:48 p.m.