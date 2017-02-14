Lake Effect Snow Watch Issued for parts of Western New York

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Watch for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and southern Erie counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Light snow is expected Wednesday but beginning Wednesday afternoon lake effect snow bands will set up across the Southern Tier and could bring between 6 and 12 inches of snow to the area through Thursday afternoon.

Some of the snow will be melting however as we head towards the weekend as temperatures are expected once again to climb well above normal.

