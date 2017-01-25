Lake Effect Snow Watch For Parts Of WNY

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - BUFFALO, NY-- A Lake Effect Snow Watch has been issued for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming counties for Thursday night through Sunday night.

A long duration, lake effect snow event is set to begin later Thursday. Lake snow Southern Tier where 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible by Sunday night.

Recent warm weather has left the lakes wide-open, (ice free) thus the setup is looking favorable for heavier snows especially south of Buffalo. This is great news for our local ski resorts who have had a snowless 2 ½ week period; so these snows will come as a welcomed sight.

Travel may be difficult on the Thruway south of Buffalo over the weekend as heavy snows will be possible for 3 to 4 days.

(© 2017 WGRZ)