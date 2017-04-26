Kevin O'Neill visits Buffalo Recycling Facility

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Daybreak’s Kevin O’Neill celebrated Western New York Wednesday by doing his part in helping out the environment.

O’Neill visited Buffalo Recycling Enterprises, which is part of Modern Disposal, the company that takes care of garbage waste all across the community, and got a behind-the-scenes look at how the company properly disposes the recycled materials.

Inside the drop off zone, everything gets dumped out of the trunks and onto the ground with all the other recycled matter. From there it gets onto the tipping floor, which moves all the materials around for Buffalo Recycling Enterprises to sort through and recover as much of the material as possible.

The different categories that the materials are categorized are paper and cardboard, plastics and then metals.

Buffalo Recycling Enterprises reminds you that if you don’t recycle properly by putting material that can be recycled inside of the recycling bin, they don’t have the opportunity to recycle it, sort it out and put it back in the energy stream.

And how much recycled waste can Buffalo Recycling Enterprises hold? Up to 400 tons.

Buffalo Recycling Enterprises is located at 266 Hopkins St in the South Buffalo area. For more information on what you can recycle and Buffalo Recycling Enterprises you can visit their website at http://www.buffalorecycling.com/.

