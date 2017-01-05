Kevin O'Connell staying on at Channel 2

Kevin O'Connell honored with NY NATAS Silver Circle award

BUFFALO, NY – Weather Anchor and Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame member Kevin O’Connell,

has decided he’s not ready to retire just yet and will stay with WGRZ through mid-2018.

“Western New York’s favorite weatherman,” will continue to work a four day schedule, appearing Tuesdays

through Fridays on Channel 2 News at 5pm, 530pm, 6pm, 10pm and 11pm.

“We have earned a great reputation in WNY as a leader in News, Weather and Sports,” said

O’Connell. “Staying in my hometown has always been a priority and now I will be able to finish my

career in a place and at a place I love, Buffalo and WGRZ.

Meteorologist Patrick Hammer who has become an immediate fan favorite in WNY, has been

promoted to Chief Meteorologist. Patrick will remain on Channel 2’s Daybreak (Monday-Friday

430-7am) as part of WNY’s dominant morning news team.

“Patrick Hammer, with his engaging and witty personality is an ideal fit for Daybreak,” said WGRZ

President & General Manager Jim Toellner. “And his meteorological skills and forecasting accuracy,

make him an ideal team leader… now and in the future.”

Maria Genero will continue doing what she loves best, getting WNY viewers ready for their

weekends. Maria will be seen on Daybreak Saturday Morning and Daybreak Sunday Morning. In

addition, Maria will be seen Mondays on Channel 2 News at 5pm, 530pm, 6pm, 10pm and 11pm.

AMS and NWA Certified Meteorologist Heather Waldman has started at the station this week and

will make her on-air debut, January 14. She’ll be providing weather forecasts Wednesday through

Sunday on Channel 2, soloing the weekends at 6p, 10p and 11p. Waldman has been with

AccuWeather since November 2013, doing nearly 200 forecasts a week for cities across the country.

“Our newest self-described weather geek, is very excited to forecast weather in the dynamic Buffalo

region and we’re excited to have her. She is both clever and intelligent,” Toellner added.

Kevin O’Neill, whose main role is feature reporter on Channel 2’s Daybreak, will continue to be a

contributor to the weather team, as will Jennifer Stanonis, who will soon be on maternity leave.