Kentucky Derby Day 2017: Live Coverage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Derby Day has gotten off to a damp and chilly start.
A third straight day of rain has dampened the crowd gathered at Churchill Downs in 48-degree weather.
Track conditions are rated sloppy for horses slogging through the mud in a light but steady drizzle.
The weather is forecast to improve for the main event. Post time for the Derby is 6:46 p.m. Eastern time. Always Dreaming is the 4-1 favorite in early wagering.
You can watch live coverage before, during and after the race here: http://horsestream.nbcsports.com
