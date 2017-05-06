Kentucky Derby Day 2017: Live Coverage

May 4, 2017; Louisville, KY, USA; Kentucky Derby entrant J Boys Echo exercises during morning workouts at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Derby Day has gotten off to a damp and chilly start.

A third straight day of rain has dampened the crowd gathered at Churchill Downs in 48-degree weather.

Track conditions are rated sloppy for horses slogging through the mud in a light but steady drizzle.

The weather is forecast to improve for the main event. Post time for the Derby is 6:46 p.m. Eastern time. Always Dreaming is the 4-1 favorite in early wagering.

You can watch live coverage before, during and after the race here: http://horsestream.nbcsports.com

