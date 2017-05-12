K-9 that sniffs out fire starters to help Erie Co. Sheriff

Erie County Sheriff’s Office Detective Scott Kuhlmey and his dog "Axe" (Photo: Provided by NYS Governor's Office)

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. Six new crime fighters will soon be out in the streets!

Six dogs trained to sniff out flammable liquids are being assigned to help fire investigators around New York state including Erie County. The dogs and their handlers graduated Friday from the New York State Academy of Fire Science in the Finger Lakes.

One of the dogs, “Axe,” is a Labrador Retriever mix. He is assigned to Erie County Sheriff’s Office Detective Scott Kuhlmey.

"These new graduates will help law enforcement and fire investigators across New York solve arson cases, bring justice to victims and identify dangerous criminals," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a released statement. "The six canines and their handlers will bring specialized skills to investigators in communities from New York City to Erie County, to help solve suspected arson cases and protect the residents of New York."



The dogs had to complete an eight-week Canine Accelerant Detection course that prepares them to help in arson investigations.

(Associated Press contributed to this story)

