BUFFALO, NY-- A northeast winter storm will cause some travel delays for folks traveling to NYC or Boston.

JetBlue is cancelling all flights from Buffalo into JFK and Boston on Thursday in anticipation of the storm, which could bring up to a foot of snow in some places.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have also canceled flights in the northeast.

WNY will most likely see very little snow from this storm.

If you have a flight out of Buffalo on Thursday, you should call or check the airport's website before leaving: www.buffaloairport.com

