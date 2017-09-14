Jamestown Police Department Floods

JAMESTOWN, NY - Heavy rains packed quite a punch this morning in the Southern Tier, leaving some areas flooded. The Jamestown Police Department issued an alert this morning that several areas of their headquarters are closed until further notice.

The reception area, command desk and front door areas are closed to the public due to flooding inside the building. If you wish to contact the Jamestown Police Department with non-emergency matters, call the dispatch center in Mayville at 716-661-7090. All emergency calls will still be handled by 911.

