Is it time to Bill-ieve in the Bills?

BUFFALO, NY - It's been a long time since the Buffalo Bills were in the playoffs, and right now the team is 5-2.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters at a Monday press conference, "No one gives out awards for 5-2, so we got to keep that in mind."

The last time the Buffalo Bills were 5-2, Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was hitting Scott Chandler in the end zone for a win against the Washington Redskins and that was in 2011. The team seemed to crumble after that and didn't make the playoffs.

It's been 17-consecutive seasons since Bills fans watched the team in the playoffs. Now there's a new swag and a new coach.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing asked the coach why Buffalo Bills fans should believe now and he said "We just take it one game at a time.The goal is to keep rolling and winning, right now were flowing," said McDermott. "I know I don't show that much emotion, but I'm pumped up."

The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the New York Jets Thursday night.

