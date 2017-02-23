WNY Congressmen went on $80K in trips paid by outside groups

The dome of the US Capitol (Photo: Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- In the last session, the three men who represent Western New York in the U.S. House went on 8 separate trips, mostly overseas, paid by private, outside groups worth almost $80,000.

The lawmakers attended conferences and had meetings with officials. The trips were perfectly legal, but many have questioned if they're ethical, asking what the groups footing the bill want in return.

The League of Women voters was one of the non-partisan groups that called on Congress to outlaw these types of trips.

2 On Your Side received written statements from Rep. Chris Collins, Rep. Tom Reed and Rep. Brian Higgins. You can read those below.

Here are the full breakdowns of each of the trips taken by the lawmakers:

Congressman Chris Collins' spokesperson gave the following statement to 2 On Your Side:

These conferences provided Congressman Collins an incredible opportunity to hear from and engage with leading international experts on vital topics such as opioid abuse, poverty, technology, and national security. The global perspectives offered on these important issues helped Congressman Collins solve problems here in Western New York. The trips came at no cost to the taxpayers and complied with all ethics guidelines.

Congressman Tom Reed's spokesperson provided the following response:

The trip you are referring to is a trip that was paid for by Ripon Society. The Ripon Society is a non-profit organization that schedules these trips bring together government officials from other nations to discuss public policy. Here is their website: http://www.riponsociety.org/the-ripon-society-mission/

Congressman Brian Higgins' spokesperson said the following:

Both of these business trips were led by non-partisan, non-profit organizations. They provide opportunities for important information gathering, dialogue and an insightful perspective on international affairs. Congressman Higgins served on both the Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security Committees during the last Congress. These experiences deepen our understanding of critical situations and policies which the Congressman will be asked to address through federal legislative and budgetary means. Congressman Higgins attended without any family members or staff.

