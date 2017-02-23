Preview: Getting to the bottom Of BMHA's bed bug problem

BUFFALO - BUFFALO, NY-- On Monday, 2 On-Your-Side has another look at the bed bug problem in Buffalo's public housing.

It wasn't easy.

On the day we went to air with our original story back in October, a spokeswoman from Mayor Byron Brown's office informed us that the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority had bed bug complaints in almost all of its projects.

That was more than we knew of.

We had a handful of inspection reports from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development on just four BMHA properties. All of them listing various bed bug issues.

2 On-Your-Side asked for the information on bed bug reports on all of the city's public housing projects.

BMHA responded by saying we've have to submit a request in writing. That triggered a two-month effort for us to get our hands on the agency's records.

2 On-Your-Side ultimately prevailed. The attached video on this page is the story behind the story.

