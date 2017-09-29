Lawsuit threatened against O.P. drone law

Keith Kmieciak, a drone rights advocate from Illinois, may file a federal lawsuit against the Town of Orchard Park if it doesn't drop its local drone law.

TOWN OF ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Drone operator Keith Kmieciak successfully took on a local drone ordinance in the Village of South Elgin, Ill., and now he has his sights set on Orchard Park.

Kmieciak, who is an advocate for drone rights, watched our 2 On Your Side Original Investigation on Thursday night that exposed how many legal experts believe the Town of Orchard Park's drone restrictions are in violation of federal law.

"Clearly the Town of Orchard Park is stepping way beyond the bounds of what they're allowed to do," Kmieciak said via Skype from his home in Illinois.

He said if the Town doesn't revise the law, he's prepared to file a federal lawsuit.

"We really don't want to take the Town of Orchard Park to federal court," Kmieciak said. "It just is a waste of time. They're going to lose."

He said he believes he'll easily raise enough money to launch the legal battle, but he hopes it doesn't come to that.

"I would hope that they would drop this," he said.

Late Friday afternoon, 2 On Your Side spoke with Orchard Park Town Council Member Mike Sherry, who before our story aired said he wanted to take a closer look at the law. After seeing the report, he said he's aggressively pursuing the matter and may push to modify or rescind the local law to be in full compliance with the FAA.

We expect to speak with Council Member Sherry next week as we continue to follow this story.

