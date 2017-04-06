WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Woman threatened over lawn signs

Investigative Post: Black Lives Signs

WGRZ 8:14 PM. EDT April 06, 2017

An Amherst woman with a lawn sign that declares “Black Lives Matter” has been threatened by an anonymous letter writer who invoked the name of a right-wing news site.
 
Ivy Yapelli received the letter two weeks ago stating that she had been placed on a “database of homeowners who may be deemed dangerous.” According to the letter writer, the “Black Lives Matter ” and “Resist” signs on Yapelli’s lawn promote “hatred and violence.”
 
“It was clearly an attempt to intimidate me,” Yapelli said.
 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories