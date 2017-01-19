WGRZ
Suit pending on landfill with Love Canal legacy

Residents: Landfill Chemicals Made Us Sick

WGRZ 7:25 PM. EST January 19, 2017

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. - Four families have filed notice against the Town of Wheatfield alleging that a landfill with a Love Canal legacy made them sick through exposure to dangerous chemicals.

 
Each family intends to sue for $60 million in damages, according to the notices of claim filed Wednesday at the Wheatfield clerk’s office. Wheatfield Supervisor Robert Cliffe declined to comment.
 

