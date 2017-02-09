Paying price for radioactive hotspots in Niagara

Investigative Post (Photo: Investigative Post)

John Raymond was about to sell his home in Lewiston until Environmental Protection Agency officials showed up last spring armed with radiation detectors.

Turns out that Raymond’s basement had radon, a potent radioactive gas linked to lung cancer, at levels three times greater than regulatory limits. EPA officials said it’s possible Raymond has radioactive fill under his home that may be linked to similar material found across the street by Holy Trinity Cemetery. That’s where the EPA detected radioactivity more than 75 times higher than what’s normal for the local environment.

“Basically I’m stuck,” Raymond said. “One of the guys doing the testing advised me to find a lawyer.”

He’s not alone.

